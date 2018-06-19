Emergency services are currently attending a two-car collision in Picton.

A police spokesman said they had received a report of a two-car crash at Nelson Square, near Wairau Rd, at around 10.50am.

The initial report is that two cars are involved, and one person is trapped, the spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it had freed one person who was trapped under a vehicle and passed them on to St John.

A St John spokesman said it had transported an 80-year-old male to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim in a moderate condition.