Rotorua police have arrested a 47-year-old man in relation to a gang fight on Old Taupo Rd on Monday.



The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.



He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court again on July 2.

Police had earlier confirmed gang affiliates were involved in an incident involving two vehicles on Old Taupo Rd, near the intersection with View Rd, about 9am.