A young mother found dead in suspicious circumstances in her Hamilton home will be farewelled today.

A large turn-out is likely for the funeral of Jynelle Courtney Northover, who died early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to her Aurora Tce home just after 2am.

But as to how and why she died remains a mystery to police who said there were no obvious signs of injury.

Waikato Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said a post-mortem examination confirmed it appeared she died from a non-violent death.

"She had no injuries. There's been no violence in relation to her death, not a single injury on her body recorded. There's no apparent reason for her to die."

The 28-year-old has been lying in state at Te Papa O Rotu Marae, Whatawhata, since Monday.

She will be laid to rest today at 11am.

Northover, a mother of one, was a popular woman and her family are well known in boxing circles.

Her parents, Dean and Tracey, run Mana Tangata Boxing Club in Hamilton.

She was also a qualified embalmer and funeral director and had worked at Hamilton's Simplicity Bereavement Services for two years, leaving six months ago.

A manager for the company said Northover continued to pop in and see the staff.

Ambler today said police were still investigating her death, gathering statements from friends and family.

Toxicology and results from ESR testing were still likely to be about a month away, he said.