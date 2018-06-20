Answers to how a young mother came to die in her Hamilton home may be a month away.

Jynelle Courtney Northover died early on Saturday morning in her Aurora Tce home,strong> but the cause remains a mystery to police who said there were no obvious signs of injury.

Waikato Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said a post-mortem examination confirmed it appeared she died from a non-violent death.

"She had no injuries. There's been no violence in relation to her death, not a single injury on her body recorded. There's no apparent reason for her to die."

Ambler today said police were still investigating her death, gathering statements from friends and family.

Toxicology and results from ESR testing were still likely to be about a month away, he said.

Northover, 28, had been lying in state at Te Papa O Rotu Marae, Whatawhata, since Monday and was laid to rest today at 11am.

A mother of one, she was a popular woman and her family are well known in boxing circles.

Her parents, Dean and Tracey, run Mana Tangata Boxing Club in Hamilton.

She was also a qualified embalmer and funeral director and had worked at Hamilton's Simplicity Bereavement Services for two years, leaving six months ago.

A manager for the company said Northover continued to pop in and see the staff.