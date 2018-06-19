A man is dead after a truck and car collided on State Highway 1, south of Whangārei this morning.

The male occupant of the car was killed in the crash.

The road is blocked near the intersection of Shoemaker Rd after the 9am crash.

Northbound traffic is being diverted up Shoemaker Rd and The Braigh, and southbound traffic through Nova Scotia Dr.

The fatality follows another crash on SH1 south of Whangārei on Saturday that claimed the life of gifted tattooist David Hart, 45. This morning's crash brings Northland's road toll for the year to 22, compared to 40 for the whole of last year.

It took until July 13 for the road toll to reach 20 last year.

No further details of this morning's crash are available at this stage.