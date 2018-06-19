More charges have been laid against an Auckland school rugby coach already facing more than 80 allegations against young boys.

Alosio Taimo is now facing 83 charges of sexual offending against 18 then young boys - some going back to the late 80s and early 90s.

He has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in the High Court at Auckland in late August.

The two new charges were formally added today during a hearing in the High Court after another complainant came forward to police.

Initially, there were nine complainants and 53 charges against Taimo.

However, after his name was made public more complainants came forward.

All of the boys were under 16 when the alleged offending occurred, and some were younger than 12.

Suppression orders prevent the Herald from naming any schools or sports clubs associated with Taimo's alleged offending.

However, court documents released to the Herald show that some of the charges related to alleged offending in the late 80s and early 90s.

Most of the allegations stem from 2003-2016.

Taimo is accused of touching the young boys, sexually violating them or inducing them to touch or perform sexual acts on him.

The alleged offences took place at his home, in his car, in school sports sheds, in a classroom, and in a South Auckland park.

On some occasions the boys were allegedly abused while Taimo was dropping them off at their homes.

Police also allege Taimo touched a young boy on one occasion while his family was at a birthday party.

The Crown has withdrawn 17 charges against Taimo, including indecencies with boys aged 12 to 16, indecent acts on young people under 16 and common assault.

Taimo is on bail until his trial.

- Additional reporting Anna Leask