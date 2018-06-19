"When you get cancer you find out two things — you are stronger than you imagine and you are loved more than you know."

Those were the first words from Kate Gibbs, a viticulturist and business owner from Te Horo, speaking at a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at the Waikanae Golf Club last week about her journey with breast cancer.

It all started when Kate took a call while on a client visit in the middle of a vineyard, hearing that she had invasive lobular breast cancer.

"I just had to hold it together and carry on, and that's pretty much been my philosophy ever since.

"It's a scary thing when you're 44, have a young family, a busy job and your own business."

Right from the beginning Kate would take herself away from reality, picturing herself on a tropical island with gentle waves lapping at the shore, escaping as much as she could from the chemotherapy, radiology and treatments.

Kate has struggled with people constantly saying 'just stay positive,' finding this cliche hard to take when no one else knew what it was like being up at all hours of the night struggling like she was.

The saying 'fake it until you make it' has been a much more realistic one for her to grasp, one that she believes everyone can use.

"Even a fake smile tricks your brain into thinking you are happy which is relevant for whatever situation you are going through.

"That smile releases stress, it boosts the immune system and it fosters a better environment to fight the cancer."

Life had to go on for Kate and her family and in the middle of it all one of her sons was rushed to hospital diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, adding to the challenges of fatigue, nausea, vomiting, baldness, illness, infections and hospital visits that Kate was having.

"Time was still rolling on for my family and my business — you can't just stop and be solely focused on the disease.

"On this journey it really is a roller coaster and you do need to take all the positives out of every situation you can."

Helping her get through was the thought of weekends when her kids were home from boarding school filling the house.

"It was those times waking up to a full, noisy, busy, messy house that kept me going. That's where you know where life is."

It was also the humour that Kate was able to pull out of situations which has also helped her.

"I did manage to stay reasonably positive and told myself that it could be worse.

"While you can't control what's happening you can control how you respond and that's where the power is.

"I made it my business to make the most of every day."

Raising money for an orphanage in Thailand and setting up a Givealittle page to help women fund drugs that Pharmac don't subsidise, Kate has learnt the power of giving, gratitude and not to sweat the small stuff.

While Kate's journey is still ongoing she holds to the Chinese proverb of not spending too much time today on yesterday.

"It's not a time for what ifs and regrets — it's a time to live in the moment which is a cliche until it becomes your reality."

Her cancer has changed her perspective on relationships, deepened her empathy and brought out the generosity trapped deep down.

Through the many treatments and chemotherapy she has seen many people bring meals, flowers and treats, with people transporting her places and weeding her garden, witnessing a loving family and community standing around her.

Starting the Givealittle page is her way of leaving a small legacy, with Kate finishing with words taken from the poet Dylan Thomas saying "do not go gentle into that good night — rage, rage against the dying of the light".

To donate and help fund life-extending drugs for women with incurable breast cancer visit www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/cancer-drugs