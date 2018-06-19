A Waihi road has been closed after a tomo - nearly 2m wide - caved in the surface.

A spokeswoman for Hauraki District Council said the tomo extended 4m to 5m deep under the Trig Rd South.

The road is currently closed near the intersection with Mathers Rd.

The tomo was discovered by a local contractor who was transporting farm machinery last night.

Advertisement

Council staff are currently at the scene investigating the cause and remedial work.

It was too soon to know how long the road will be closed for but council hoped to have an update at midday.