A Christchurch medical researcher has died from a suspected suicide after police were investigating claims she poisoned her ex-partner.

Dr Shelagh Isabella Dawson, 60, a diabetes researcher, died at her Richmond home on May 9, Stuff reported.

Before her death, police had questioned her about the poisoning of her partner, after he collapsed three times and was rushed to hospital last year.

There are also suspicions she may have fatally poisoned her husband nine years ago.

After her current partner was hospitalised, it was found his blood contained five different types of prescription medicine.

A large stash of drugs – described as "literally a suitcase full" – was also discovered at Dawson's home, Stuff reported.

The drugs were reported to have been prescribed by her doctor for a number of conditions she claimed to have.

The Medical Council of New Zealand is now investigating.

After being discharged, the partner consulted lawyers and police discovered Dawson had taken out a $350,000 insurance policy on his life.

The couple had been together for about three years before they split last year.

Detectives interviewed Dawson twice before her death, Stuff reported. She was also under investigation by ACC and another agency over benefit fraud.

Police found the partner's symptoms were almost identical to those suffered by Dawson's husband Graham Edward Dawson, 54, before he died in 2009.

Her husband's insurance company paid her $350,000 and she claimed a widow's pension from England. The couple had been married for 32 years.

Police have declined to comment on the investigation, dubbed Operation Medway, Stuff reported.

Dawson's former partner also declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

A spokesperson for the coroner's office confirmed the Dawson case was active and investigations were continuing.