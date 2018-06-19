Police investigators have worked into the early hours at an Auckland dairy where two people were stabbed during an armed robbery, leaving one fighting for their life.

The incident happened at the Hylite Dairy on Great North Rd, in the central Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn about 7pm last night.

Auckland City police Detective Sergeant Martin Friend said two men entered the store, one of them carrying a knife. They became involved in a "physical altercation" behind the counter. The offenders then ran towards Tuarangi Rd.

"One person, a male, inside the store received stab wounds and is in a critical condition in hospital," Friend said.

"A second person received a wound to their stomach and head, and is in a less

serious condition.

"Police are in attendance and have begun a scene examination. It's unclear

at this stage if anything was taken from the store."

St John confirmed two people were treated for injuries and transported to Auckland City Hospital.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald last night one of the victims was in critical condition and the other stable.

One business directly opposite the scene said they and other staff members didn't see or hear anything during the attack.

The dairy was cordoned off by police last night. A police spokeswoman this morning said investigators worked until 4am.

Last year the former National Government announced $1.8m worth of measures to help stricken dairies, including offers of partial funding for sophisticated prevention methods.

The scheme was amended by the Labour-led Government, who instead announced $4000 fog cannons would be almost fully funded for approximately 420 businesses identified by police as high risk.

In March police national prevention manager Superintendent Eric Tibbott said 52 businesses had fog cannons installed, and the rollout would proceed at the rate of 10 businesses a week for the rest of the year.

In March Hamilton dairy owner Sandip Patel was left with a fractured skull and a gash to the head after an attack with a machete by two mask-wearing robbers, who also had an axe.

Following the brutal robbery he installed a metal cage at the entrance to his shop.

Dairy strikes

• February: The owner of a dairy in northwest Auckland was hit with a wrench when three men burst into his store.

• March 14: A father-of-two needed 30 stitches for head injuries after a machete- and axe-wielding duo attacked him at his Hamilton East dairy.

• March 18: Three teenagers armed with hammers robbed a dairy in Hamilton. One of the hoodie-wearing trio held the lone shopkeeper down while the others stole cash and tobacco.

People with information regarding last night's incident can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.