A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Hawke's Bay expressway last night.

A police spokesman said it was a single car crash, north of the Taradale Rd roundabout, where the vehicle had left the road and crashed into a bush.

Ambulance and fire fighters attended the scene around 9.10pm and police cordoned off State Highway 2b.

It's understood the woman driver received serious injuries and was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board Spokeswoman said the patient had been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesman said the patient is in a serious condition in the intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.