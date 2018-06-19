Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's council critics are cautiously optimistic about patching up their differences with the mayor after a "free and frank" discussion today.

Goff described the meeting, attended by most of the 19 councillors, as constructive with both sides agreeing relations round the council table are a two-way street.

Several of the nine councillors who wrote to him last week expressing strong dissatisfaction about his leadership were encouraged by the meeting, but as one of them, Greg Sayers, said "the jury is out".

Everybody spoke their mind and cleared the air so let's see what happens.

The letter highlighted growing frustration among nine of the 19 councillors that has been simmering since last December when Goff tried to removed councillor Wayne Walker as deputy chairman of the regulatory committee.

The matter flared up over Goff's handling of two reports, costing $923,000, into a central city stadium, with claims in the letter he runs a "non-inclusive style of leadership" and trust and transparency in council is getting worse.

Goff told the Herald after today's meeting that councillors spoke up, saying "it was not me lecturing but me listening and responding at the end".

"I began by saying I believe every councillor is committed to working in the best interests of a better Auckland," Goff said, pointing to the co-operation of councillors to approve his 10-year budget.

Rodney councillor Greg Sayers.

He said having different opinions in politics was part of a healthy democracy, but it is how council conducts debate and deals with disagreements which counts.

"Everybody agrees improving relations is a two-way street. I reiterated I have an open door policy and am happy to meet with councillors as often as required."

Goff did, however, acknowledge the need for more "board-only time" for councillors to get together and chew the fat.

One councillor said Goff had a "big gripe" about the leaking of council documents. He told the Herald councillors needed to work in an atmosphere of trust and confidence when it came to dealing with commercially sensitive information.

Councillor Sharon Stewart.

The Herald contacted all nine councillors who signed the letter, including Wayne Walker who is on leave.

Of those who replied, Chris Fletcher described the meeting as the "beginning of some dialogue" for a more positive working environment that councillors feel more enthusiastic about.

"I feel encouraged", said Sharon Stewart, "everybody spoke their mind and cleared the air so let's see what happens".

Sayers said he is waiting to see if the mayor has the capacity to change, be more inclusive, share more information and rebuild trust and confidence in council.

Councillor Daniel Newman said he wanted to get past the "A" and "B" teams on council, saying the council needs to apply the full tool kit and skills of all councillors.

Councillor Penny Hulse.

One of Goff's senior allies, Penny Hulse, said it was an exceedingly good meeting and the chance for councillors to get together and listen to one another.

"We probably didn't necessarily stick with the issues in the letter. It was more about how we work together as a council and a team," she said.