An Auckland family had just finished renovating their house when a sewage pipe in their backyard exploded, showering their cherished personal belongings in unimaginable filth.

Michelle Bigwood returned from the school run last Monday to find the driveway of their Red Beach home covered in water.

When she reached the front door, a pungent smell greeted her and she found sewage seeping through their home.

The cause of the smell was a burst underground sewage pipe in the backyard, which was a main point for the sewage in their subdivision.

The couple, who have three children, have had to throw out all their belongings, including clothes and photos, because they had been contaminated by sewage, which is a highly toxic biohazard.

They have even had to bin keepsakes Bigwood's mother had made for her grandchildren before she died.

Friend Arlene Beall wrote on a Givealittle page she set up to raise money for the generous family that they had only just finished getting new carpet and furniture and had put everything back in its place on the Sunday night.

"But the very next day this happened and now their entire life sits in two massive skips in their front yard. They cannot even go in their front door."

The family have not been able to re-enter their home since the pipe broke and the contents of the home was removed by men in protective gear.

Repairs on the house are expected to take months and the family's contents insurance will not cover everything they have lost.

"It is going to take months to have the house repaired, the family were insured but their contents policy only covers a certain amount and for a family of 5 when you do the maths it is simply nowhere near enough for them to rebuild their entire contents from scratch," the page says.

"I have set up this page as what this family really needs to start rebuilding their life is money to rebuy things - from toiletries to bedding - you name it.

"The fund will go towards Shane, Michelle, Amber, Blake and Isla rebuilding their household contents from the basics up," the friend wrote.

A Watercare spokeswoman said contractors arrived at the house 45 minutes after the issue was reported and found that some form of debris had blocked the system.

The Bigwoods were advised to contact their insurance company.

Incidents of this type happened roughly every fortnight in the Auckland region and were usually caused by incorrectly located gully traps.