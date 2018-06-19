A 68-year-old man has died after being pulled from the water at the Polynesian Spa in Rotorua.

In a statement, police confirmed the man had been pulled from the water unresponsive and despite CPR efforts, had died.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 1.20pm this afternoon.

Earlier a Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a hearse had gone through the gates into the back of the Polynesian Spa.

A couple who did want to be named told the Rotorua Daily Post they were in the pool with a man around half an hour before people rushed over to him.

They said he was in one of the hottest pools for at least half an hour.

"We shifted out of the sun when we were there. It was too hot to stay. We did not notice anything wrong with him," the witness said.

They said they moved around the pools and went to shower when they noticed people running over.

One of the witnesses said she was "a little shaken"

They said bathers were asked to move away from the area and it was then closed off.

Police are making initial inquiries and the death will be referred to the Coroner.