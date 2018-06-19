A killer who wrongly accused a Christchurch father of being a paedophile, poured petrol over him and burned him alive, has appeared in court today accused of breaching parole.

Shay Barry Webster, 26, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Terry Martin Smith, 55, on Anzac Day 2013.

Webster was jailed for five years and three months with a minimum non-parole period of two years, six months.

He was granted parole this year.

Advertisement

Webster appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning charged with breaching his parole conditions.

A community magistrate remanded him in custody without plea to July 2.