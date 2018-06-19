Emergency services are responding to reports of a toppled truck and trailer on SH50, near Ongaonga in Central Hawke's Bay.

A Police spokesperson said initial reports suggested the driver was initially trapped but is now understood to be free from the truck.

The driver has moderate to minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 1.10pm near Blackburn Road and Pettit Valley Road.

It is understood a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

The truck is off the road, but there is an amount of debris blocking the road. It is expected to remain blocked for some time.

In a statement, Police said motorists are being asked to avoid the area as lengthy delays are expected.

More to come.