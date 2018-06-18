A person has been seriously injured in a car crash in Gate Pā.

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into a power pole. It then crashed into the Golden Homes showroom at the intersection of Cameron Rd and Church St, near the Gate Pā shopping centre.

The seriously injured driver has been taken to hospital, a police officer at the scene said.

The road was not blocked.

Advertisement

Poice were called at 11.30am to the crash.

A car has crashed on the corner of Cameron Rd and Church St. Image/Google Maps

A passerby said it was not the first time a car had crashed into the house, which had only recently been repaired from the last crash.

Karly Valentine was staying at a friend's house nearby when she heard the crash.

"I heard a bang that sounded like a car had hit another car. Then there was another bang and glass smashed."

Valentine, who has a first aid certificate, rushed to help.

"They were stuck in the car for a bit. I was trying to find tools and everything to get them out."