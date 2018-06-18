Waikato's wig-wearing robber has been jailed.

Nicholas Ramon Quaife put a gun down his pants, donned a black wig, glasses, black pants and a white shirt before entering ASB Bank at The Base shopping centre on March 15.

He then handed a note to a bank teller threatening her life and the lives of other customers in the branch if she didn't comply with his demand for cash.

Not happy with $10,000 cash, he then asked for a further $5000 before fleeing the bank.

He was arrested at his home later that day and pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated robbery at his last appearance in the Hamilton District Court in April.

Quaife, a tall, imposing figure who was sporting a T-shirt and bald head, was back in court for sentencing today in front of Judge Denise Clark.

The court heard as well as altering his appearance, Quaife, 28, made subtle changes to his vehicle.

He changed the registration from GEJ511 to GBU571 and then covered identifying stickers on the windscreen, side panel and rear window.

Armed with the BB gun, he arrived at the bank about 12.25pm.

After waiting in line, he told the teller he had trouble talking and handed over the note demanding $10,000 cash and indicating he had a firearm and that he would use it.

As the teller gathered the cash, she activated the silent alarm.

After putting it in the bag, Quaife then indicated "15" to her several times, so she put $5000 more cash in the bag.

Crown prosecutor Martin Dillon said Quaife was regarded as remorseful and at low risk of reoffending.

He said police had been unsuccessful in trying to get a victim impact statement from the bank teller involved.

Of the $15,000 taken all but $200 has been recovered.

Quaife's lawyer Kerry Burroughs said his client had not spent any of the money and assumes he must have dropped it when leaving the bank.

However, he accepted that the money was in his possession when it was lost.

He said a mental health assessment carried out on his client had not gleaned a lot of useful information.

As for the victim, Judge Clark said it was likely she was fearful at the time but somehow managed to keep a cool head as Quaife made his demands.

After taking a starting point of four-and-a-half years' imprisonment, Judge Clark gave Quaife two years' credit for his early guilty plea, remorse and co-operation with police.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years.