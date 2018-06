Police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after a vehicle collided with him near a Napier crossing.

Brian Pritchard of Napier died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle on Maadi Road last Thursday. He was 72 years old.

The scene of the fatal collision on Maadi Road, Onekawa, Napier. Photo / NZME

In a statement, police said they extended their sympathies to his family and friends.