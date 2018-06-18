The end of single-use plastic bags in New Zealand is looking increasingly likely, but Auckland University of Technology Engineering Professor Thomas Neitzert says other troublesome products need targeting.

1. Fruit and vegetable packaging



Those small plastic bags to carry fruit are just as wasteful as carry bags when brown paper bags, like those for mushrooms, could be provided.

There's also been a huge increase in convenience packaging where you get three courgettes on a tray covered in plastic, or cubed fruit in containers or, worse, a sleeve for cucumbers.

Avoid these and it will in time send a message to shop owners not to stock them.



2. Meat trays



The trays of meat sealed in plastic are another waste item we need to look at.

An alternative would be if supermarkets had butcheries where customers can buy meat fresh.

There would then be an opportunity for paper-based packaging materials, because the required "shelf" life wouldn't be that long.

The alternative would be to incentivise people bringing their own containers.



3. Dog poo bags

If you do want to keep using bags, don't put them in your normal rubbish bin as they will end up in landfill.

Leave it out of your compost too as it contains pathogens that can be harmful to humans.

If you live rurally, bury the poo away from anything that might produce food.

But, by far the best and easiest solution is that when you get home flush the poop down the toilet and throw out the bag.

4. Plastic bottles



Plastic bottles can always be refilled, turning a single-use item into a multi-use one.

A good idea would be a container deposit scheme like in South Australia, which increases the recycling rate of these longwearing products.

Knowing about plastic micro-particles in water bottles might also drive more people from plastic containers to stainless steel ones.

Within schools, business and around town, more and more water fountains are popping up, making it easy to refill your bottle.

Just think about the money you'd save.



5. Tea bags



Teabags are made out of natural fibres - or plastics.

If you discover them in your compost after a few months, then there can be a number of reasons: they can be made from natural fibres, but use a plastic to heat-seal them.

Or they can be made entirely from a plastic, biodegradable or not, like the quite common pyramid bags.

Teabags are convenient so going back to loose leaves might not be for everyone. Photo / File

There is a convenience factor with teabags, so going back to loose leaves, despite the great taste, might not be for everyone.

If you really care - write to your favourite tea company and ask them to use only natural fibres and declare the composition of their teabags on their cartons.