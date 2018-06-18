The independent review of the devastating April 29 floods in Rotorua is under way with former Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell part of the review panel.

Judith Stanway will chair the independent panel which will review what happened and what contributed to flooding in Ngongotaha on April 29 and make recommendations for future mitigations.

The other panel members are Flavell, Rob van Voorthuysen and Kyle Christensen.

The joint Rotorua Lakes Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council review aims to learn from what happened and what contributed to the flooding, and to improve the two councils' ability to mitigate against, and minimise the impact of, adverse weather events.

Advertisement

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Cormac Davis, 12, . Moncur Dr. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 2 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Kuirau Park. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 3 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 4 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Tony McClaughlin. Moncur dr. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 5 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Tarewa Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 6 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Bryce Morrison. Waikite clubrooms. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 7 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Lake Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 8 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Kaylee Browne outside her home on Lake Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 9 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Lakefront. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 10 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Tarewa Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 11 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Te Ngae Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 12 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Byron Grove. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 13 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Kaylee Browne inside her home on Lake Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 14 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 15 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 16 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd in Ngongotaha. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 17 of 61: Flooding on Western Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 18 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 19 of 61: Flooding at the Agrodome. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 20 of 61: Flooding on Pioneer Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 21 of 61: Flooding at Agrodome. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 22 of 61: Flooding on Elizabeth St. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 23 of 61: Flooding on Elizabeth St. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 24 of 61: Image 25 of 61: Image 26 of 61: Image 27 of 61: Image 28 of 61: Image 29 of 61: Image 30 of 61: Image 31 of 61: Image 32 of 61: Savannah Rogers, 11. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 33 of 61: Savannah Rogers, 11. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 34 of 61: Brooke Ellis with her children Lexus Rogers, 8, and Savannah Rogers, 11. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 35 of 61: Elke Semple. Life Pharmacy. Flooding.Photo/Stephen Parker Image 36 of 61: Civil Defence controller Bruce Horne, Minister of Civil Defence Kris Faafoi and Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick at a press stand up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 37 of 61: Debbie Parry, right and Alison. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 38 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 39 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 40 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 41 of 61: Troy Parry. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 42 of 61: Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 43 of 61: Jenny Pollard beside her caravan which had been moved by flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 44 of 61: Heidi Te Are. Flooding in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 45 of 61: John Healey's flooded house in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 46 of 61: John Healey's flooded house in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 47 of 61: Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Alex Cookson and Glenn Armstrong. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 48 of 61: Craig Kusabs, left, and Colin Tremain. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 49 of 61: Matt Ward at his property in Paradise Valley. Flooding clean-up. Photo/Stephen Parker- Image 50 of 61: Colin Tremain, left, and Craig Kusabs. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 51 of 61: Daniel Voss. Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker - Image 52 of 61: Kjell and Rebecca Gudmundsen. Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 53 of 61: Peter Spencer says this drain should have been clearing water, instead it's where the flood waters came from. Flooding clean-up in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 54 of 61: Craig Kusabs, left, and Colin Tremain. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep.Photo/Stephen Parker Image 55 of 61: Flooding clean-up on Brookdale Drive in Ngongotaha. Photo/Stephen Parker Image 56 of 61: Craig Kusabs, left, and Colin Tremain. Tumunui tomo that formed on farmland. The hole on Tumunui South Farm is 200m long and 20m deep. Photo/ Stephen Parker Image 57 of 61: Steve Brake says he wouldn't consider living anywhere else. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 58 of 61: Miriam Hewson says the family doesn't expect to be back in their Oakland Pl house till summer. Photo/Ben Fraser Image 59 of 61: Male lion Xander had a bit of fun in his enclosure's new water feature, leaping to an "island" at Paradise Valley Springs. PHOTO / SUPPLIED Image 60 of 61: Rotorua Duck Tours help. Image 61 of 61: Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Phil Shoemack, (right), and Acting Civil Defence controller Bruce Horne have delivered a flood recovery update from the Rotorua Lakes Council . Image 1 of 61: Flooding in Rotorua. Cormac Davis, 12, . Moncur Dr. Photo/Ben Fraser

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said she was pleased the panel was now in place and beginning its work.

"It's very important to us that we learn from what happened, particularly given the increased frequency of adverse weather events and the understandable concern of our community about that."

While the review will focus on Ngongotaha, it is expected to highlight learnings that can be applied across the district.

Independent review panel Kyle Christensen, left, Judith Stanway, Rob van Voorthuysen, and Te Ururoa Flavell.

"We expect the recommendations that come out of this review will inform future infrastructure needs and help guide future decision-making," Chadwick said.

The two councils stated that current practice was for stormwater infrastructure to be designed to cope with a one in a 50-year event and for water courses within stop-banked urban river scheme areas to be designed to cope with a one in a 100-year event.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

However, the council's terms of reference stated while this had been seen as a prudent approach in the past, climate change and the advent of more frequent extreme weather events raised a question as to the ongoing acceptability of the policy in the future.

The terms noted that this was a serious issue and one which could have far reaching consequences for all Rotorua residents.

Stanway said she commended the two councils for taking this step.

Mobile users click here to read terms of reference

"It's important people understand this isn't about blame but about looking forward. Our job is to understand the event and make recommendations for the future.

"The review is now under way - we've had an initial meeting and we are planning meetings with expert engineers and with some of the affected residents.

"We'll also be looking to organise a drop-in session in Ngongotaha."

The terms of reference were worked through and agreed by the chief executives of the two councils and are available on the Rotorua Lakes Council website.

The panel will consider regional and district planning matters, engineering options, stormwater, catchment management, future land use and subdivision development considerations and mātauranga Māori (māori knowledge).

The cost of the review will be shared between the two councils.

About the panel members:

Judith Stanway:

Professional businesswoman and consultant with extensive experience in both the corporate and not-for-profit sectors including charities and Maori trusts; fellow of the Institute of Accountants and a fellow of the Institute of Directors; former managing partner of BDO Rotorua; has lectured at various NZ universities and polytechnics, former board member of BDO New Zealand, Charities Commission, Scion, Lakeland Health, Te Puia; current/former president of the Rotary Club, Rotary Sunrise.

Te Ururoa Flavell:

Consultant and politics lecturer/course assessor at Victoria and Waikato universities; former Māori Party co-leader, Waiariki MP, Associate Minister Economic Development and Minister of Māori Development and Whanau Ora; former member of Parliamentary Services Commission committee and select committees for Māori affairs, education and science, business, commerce, standing orders, privileges, officers of parliament.

Rob van Voorthuysen:

Director of Van Voorthuysen Environmental Ltd consultancy with 31 years' experience in environmental and resource management, policy analysis and senior corporate management in the central and local government sectors; formerly on staff at Hawkes Bay Regional Council, Environment Waikato, Department of Conservation and Ministry of Works and Development.

Kyle Christensen:

Water resources engineer and consultant with 18 years' experience in river and stormwater engineering. Practice assessor for Engineering New Zealand (formerly IPENZ) and immediate past chair of Engineering NZ/Water NZ Rivers Group. Expert technical advisor for formal determination processes relating to flood hazard mitigation requirements under the Building Act;

Expert engineer on 2017 Rangitaiki River Scheme Review Panel.