Rotorua police are appealing for information from the public after a "grossly violent" gang fight on Old Taupo Rd involved up to 12 people and resulted in an injured man being taken to hospital.

Witnesses described seeing a white van being smashed by four or five people about 9am yesterday near the intersection with View Rd, one of whom was wearing a Mongrel Mob jacket.

One person was taken to hospital with a large cut on his leg and a police spokeswoman confirmed gang associates were involved.

One witness described the attack as "surreal" and "grossly violent."

Detective Sergeant George Staunton of the Rotorua CIB told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning police weren't making much progress with the victim of the attack so officers were reliant on members of the public helping to identify those involved.

He said detailed descriptions or video footage were key.

"Even if people want to drop us a line anonymously with information, that would help," he said.

Police urge anyone with information about or video footage of this incident to contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.