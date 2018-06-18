Raincoats and umbrellas will be part of the dress code for today, unless you are on the South Island's West Coast.

Metservice meteorologist Bill Singh said most of the country was in for rain or showers today, as several fronts and troughs move about the islands.

Only the West Coast and Nelson looked to make it through unscathed.

Auckland and Northland would get showers through the day, before a trough sitting west of Taranaki arrives in the evening, bringing potentially heavy rain.

"Tomorrow it is expected to become slow-moving in Northland, with another low developing too, so there could be some heavy rain north of Auckland Wednesday."

The latest severe weather outlook has been issued on https://t.co/ePtVj8uyUZ. There is a moderate risk of heavy rain for Northland on Wednesday, and a lower risk for severe east to southeasterly winds for #Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel. ^TA pic.twitter.com/rst7Z1sEke — MetService (@MetService) June 18, 2018

A front was sitting over Wairarapa this morning.

Wellington and the Wairarapa had seen about 33mm fall over the past 12 hours. This was easing this morning but would shift north to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne later today.

"The front is moving north so will spread rain with it."

The wet weather has brought plenty of cloud today which will stick around tonight and not let our overnight temperatures drop too low. For more information for your area check out https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^MB pic.twitter.com/e0C5Y9tQGu — MetService (@MetService) June 18, 2018

The South Island's eastern areas would get most of the wet and cold weather today. Low cloud and drizzle is forecast for Christchurch and Dunedin, where highs of 10C and 9C respectively are expected.

There could be a brief respite mid-afternoon, before another weak front moves up the South Island by the evening.

Tomorrow a ridge would spread over the South Island, keeping the weather largely the same as today. By Thursday it would begin to push the drizzly weather north, leaving relatively fine weather for the end of the week.

We're just past the half-way mark for June & here's the mean temperature so far. Note the warmth for the NI & chill for lower SI.



Some notables (to-date):



1. Greatest June anomaly NI: Te Puke at 2.3° above avg

2. Greatest June anomaly SI: CHCH at 2.0° above avg



~Chris pic.twitter.com/vs0B4xs1t9 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 18, 2018

In the upper North Island a low could move south from Northland on Thursday, bringing potentially heavy rain.

However, some models showed the ridge reaching the upper North Island by late Thursday, which could bump the slow-moving trough north of Northland, bringing a fine end to the week there too.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Partly cloudy, showers increasing evening as westerlies turn southeast. 18C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland Partly cloudy. A few showers, increasing in the evening. Westerlies turn southeast evening. 17C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton Showers easing afternoon then clearing evening. Westerlies turn easterly evening. 16C high, 7C overnight.

Tauranga Partly cloudy, a few showers until evening. Southeasterly developing afternoon. 17C high, 8C overnight.

New Plymouth Rain, possibly heavy, easing to showers morning then clearing at night. Southeasterly strengthening morning. 14C high, 7C overnight.

Napier Cloud increasing. Showers developing around midday as westerlies change southerly. 14C high, 5C overnight.

Wellington​ A few showers, retreating to the south coast evening. Southerlies, strong in exposed places. 11C high, 7C overnight.

Nelson​ Fine apart from some morning cloud. Southeasterly developing. 13C high, 0C overnight.

Christchurch​ Drizzle clearing to afternoon fine spells. However, cloud increasing evening with a few showers. Southerly easing. 10C high, 4C overnight.

Dunedin​ Occasional morning drizzle, then fine spells. A few evening showers. Southerly dying out. 9C high, 6C overnight.