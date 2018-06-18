A Waitemata police operation is targeting car thefts over the next three months on the North Shore and West Auckland.

Today Operation Volume Crime Response Team began focusing on vehicle theft in the Waitemata area.

Sergeant Jon Winthrop of the Volume Crime Response Team in Waitemata West said a dedicated team will target car thieves across the district.

"We know from past experience that the next few months are particularly prevalent for car crime and we are proactively targeting these offenders," he said.

"It is upsetting and inconvenient for members of our community to be victims of this type of crime. If we catch these offenders we can actively reduce the impact this has on people who are victims."

Offenders often target several cars in close proximity which causes a spike in car crime in those areas, he said.

Often when vehicles are stolen they are used to commit further offences such as burglary and aggravated robbery and the police op aims to reduce volume-related crime, he said.

"We are proactively targeting those offenders who are committing these crimes and will hold them accountable for their actions while minimising their ability to reoffend."

Operation Volume Crime Response Team is running from June 18 to September 28.