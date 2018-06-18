Police are appealing for information following a serious family harm incident in Kawerau earlier this month.

The incident occurred at Firmin Field about 2.30pm on June 2 and resulted in a woman being seriously injured.

"We are very grateful to the local community for providing valuable information following this incident.

"The investigation is ongoing so anyone else who may have seen or heard anything of note is urged to contact police," Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said.

Police want to speak to the man pictured about a family harm incident that happened near where he was walking his dog. Photo/Supplied

"In particular, we would like to identify and speak to the man in the attached photographs, who may be able to help us with our inquiries.

"He was seen walking a dog at Firmin Field at the time of the incident."

Information can be provided to Whakatane police on (07) 308 5255 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.