A tornado causing minor damage in the Taranaki is adding to the woes of residents already being lashed by heavy rain and strong winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has responded to 12 calls of minor flooding across the region today.

Small Tornado - Waitara, Taranaki 18/6/2018 We've been sent some footage of the small tornado that touched down in Waitara this afternoon - we're really happy to report that there was only minimal damage and no injuries. The thunderstorm watch is in place until 4pm so please take caution. Stay safe Taranaki - Katie Posted by Taranaki Civil Defence on Sunday, 17 June 2018

Taranaki Civil Defence has posted supplied footage on their Facebook page of a small tornado sighted in Waitara about 15km northeast of New Plymouth.

"We're really happy to report that there was only minimal damage and no injuries. The thunderstorm watch is in place until 4pm so please take caution," A Taranaki Civil Defence and Emergency Management (TCDEM) spokeswoman said.

TCDEM group controller Craig Campbell-Smart said minor damage had been reported at a commercial property due to the tornado.

A set of industrial doors was blown open and the roof of a chicken cage has been ripped open as well, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) had responded to the incident, he said.

The tornado had passed through a chicken farm near Waitara and had caused minor damage, a spokesman said.

FENZ has responded to 12 callouts of minor flooding in the area.

MetService said a slow-moving front was bringing bursts of heavy rain to the far south of the North Island and the far north of the South Island.

"The heaviest falls are expected about northern Taranaki including the mountain, where a heavy rain warning is now in force."

A heavy rain warning was in place for North Taranaki until 11pm on Monday.