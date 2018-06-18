Whanganui police say the driver of a car in a fatal crash in Polson St is "not outstanding" but no arrest has been made.

Keanu Josephs-Ranginui, 13, was killed when a stolen car in which he was a passenger crashed into a tree near Castlecliff School on June 13.

The driver abandoned the car and could not be located by police dog units.

Comments on social media claim the driver handed himself in but police would not confirm details, saying yesterday the driver was "not outstanding" and inquiries were ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Keanu's funeral was held at Atene Marae on the Whanganui River Rd on Monday.