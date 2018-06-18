Wynyard Quarter on the Auckland waterfront is getting two new bus services next month.

The bus routes are part of a new central city bus network being launched on July 8.

Along with the existing frequent City Link service (every seven to eight minutes), which travels to Queen St and Karangahape Rd, two additional frequent bus services will travel to and from Wynyard Quarter:



The new 75 service will run every 15 minutes all day, every day (and even more frequently at peak times) connecting directly with Midtown (Victoria St eastbound and Wellesley St westbound), the city universities, Auckland City Hospital, Newmarket and Remuera Rd.

The new 20 service will travel from Wynyard Quarter through Ponsonby and Kingsland to St Lukes every 15 minutes during the day and every 20 minutes in the evenings.



Since October 2016 Auckland Transport has been rolling out a simpler and more integrated bus network across the city. Auckland's central suburbs area is the latest to get a new network.

Construction started today on infrastructure to support the new public transport network for Wynyard Quarter and Auckland Central.



Auckland Transport's network development manager Anthony Cross says that upgrading existing and constructing new bus stops will ensure that the new public transport network operates efficiently, especially along Fanshawe, Jellicoe, Gaunt, Beaumont and Halsey Sts.



"This is one of many projects to improve the quality of experience for residents, workers and visitors to the area. With the significant growth, we need to provide frequent and reliable public transport options for the area and its connection back to the city centre and suburbs."



When Wynyard Quarter is fully developed by 2030, it will be home to around 3000 residents and 25,000 workers. Last year the speed limit around Wynyard Quarter was reduced to 30km/h to help improve safety for pedestrians and bike riders.



In September bus network changes will be completed on the North Shore. After this, across Auckland our buses will travel just under 60 million km per year – that is an increase of 33 per cent compared with 2016.



For more information on the project, visit: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/wynyard-quarter-bus-routes/