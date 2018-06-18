Groups working with the homeless in Tauranga are protesting the city council's proposed begging and rough sleeping ban.

The council's community and culture committee last week voted 6-2 to ban begging and rough sleeping within 5m of any Tauranga retail or hospitality premises under a proposed council bylaw.

This was against the advice of Tauranga City Council legal staff who said it could prove to be "unenforceable".

Tania Lewis-Rickard, director of food charity Kai Aroha, which feeds the homeless in Greerton every Friday evening, organised today's march.

About 50 people gathered at the start of the march including people who worked with the homeless, members of the public and some people living on the street.

Clouds were clearing and the sun was out as the march made its way through central Tauranga, with marchers chanting "Peace of mind, they can keep, if they have a place to sleep", increasing volume as they entered the CBD.

The protesters were attracting plenty of attention from passing cars and pedestrians as it moved off the sidewalk and onto the road. One sign read, "where will they sleep now?".

A reporter at the scene said he just saw a man on the street pick up his stuff and join the march. The man said his name was London.

He said he was homeless and living on the street. The 34-year-old joined the march "because these are my people".

One of marchers, Tracy Cooper, said she was taking part because she had empathy for the homeless.

"If they aren't allowed in town, where would they be going?," Cooper said.

She said she was grateful for the council starting this dialogue and opening up the topic.

"So we can actually work with something."

Cooper volunteers at Milo Night and used to be a volunteer counsellor at the men's night shelter in Tauranga.

She said today's march showed "solidarity for the people that we care for and empathy and care ... they're humans, they're humans with stomachs. They're hungry and cold".

Also at the march was Darwin Taka, a 29-year-old clutching a bible.

"I'm here because I was homeless once upon a time but I got saved by grace from God and I've got to give the grace back."

The community march started around Holy Trinity Church in central Tauranga at 1.30pm.

It was travelling down Devonport Rd, along The Strand and then around to the Willow St bus stop. A barbecue at the bus stop will follow.