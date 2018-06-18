A Herald story detailing the SPCA's desperate need for foster parents around the country has prompted more than 200 applications from people wanting to look after their animals.

The SPCA put out a nationwide call in late May for more people to foster kittens and puppies, saying centres around the country were about to reach crisis point.

"We can't take in any more animals," Auckland SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said at the time.

READ MORE: SPCA 'desperate' for foster parents as centres fill up countrywide

Advertisement

But the morning after a Herald article on the issue ran online, the Auckland centre alone had received 80 new applications for people ready to foster animals. Since then it has received at least another 85, while the Canterbury centre has received about 50 and the Wellington centre has received 40-50 expressions of interest.

Foster animals come with all the necessities, including food, medicine, toys, and bedding. Photo / Melissa Nightingale.

Karen McInteer said she had been thinking about fostering animals "for months and months" but had never gotten around to going through the process.

Seeing the article online gave her the "kickstart" she needed, and within a couple of weeks, McInteer found herself fostering two small kittens, a brother and sister.

"It surprised me how fabulously organised they are and how fabulously easy it is," she said.

"They come with their little travel cage and their kitty litter and their tray and food, a couple of little toys."

McInteer is loving looking after the kittens.

"My husband and I haven't laughed so much in ever such a long time. It's just been great, they're just hilarious."

McInteer has longed to have cats, but the nature of her husband's work raises uncertainty about whether they will remain in New Zealand, so fostering was a perfect solution.

"It's given us quite a bit of joy, really."

Three-legged cat Milo was adopted by the Wellington SPCA staff member who was fostering him. Photo / Melissa Nightingale.

The pair took the kittens in last Tuesday and only needed to care for them until the female had gained enough weight to be ready for adoption, which McInteer expects will take another week.

She believed there would be plenty of people like her who wanted to foster animals but needed something to prompt them.

At the time the article ran, the Auckland centre was completely full, with no room in the hospital and isolation areas for incoming animals. The centre is sending out 180 animals on average to be fostered each month.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, there were 136 animals being fostered, and 80 in the Canterbury centre.

Foster parents don't have to take on any costs, as the SPCA will provide everything they need, from medicine and vet costs to food, toys, and bedding.

Fostering is for animals that "need a bit of rest and respite".

They could be sick, recovering from an operation or procedure, need some time in isolation, or need regular care such as bottle-feeding every couple of hours.

The SPCA put out the call for people to foster cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. Photo / Duncan Brown.

Anyone wanting to foster can work with the SPCA around the level of commitment needed to care for a certain animal, and could choose to foster for just a weekend, or for several months.

An SPCA spokeswoman said the "huge rise" in applications meant Auckland staff had to put new ones temporarily on hold through the website while the team "frantically" worked through them all.

"They are delighted at how many we have received, and want to add that if anyone else is interested just to bear with them while they catch up, as we massively appreciate our fosters all year round, so would love them on board."