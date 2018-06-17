An aggravated robbery of a petrol station in central Christchurch has left the store attendant shaken but uninjured.

Christchurch Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the Caltex at 149 Blenheim Rd around 4.40am this morning.

Acting Detective Sergeant Daniel Overend said four men entered the store armed with hammers and a crow bar, threatened the store attendant and stole cigarettes and tobacco products.

The store attendant was not injured, but is shaken by the incident and is being supported by police.

The offenders left the scene in a stolen silver Mazda Familia with the registration number FJF309.

The Mazda was stolen from a Riccarton address last night between the hours of 7pm and 10pm.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is urged to contact Overend at Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.