Police have been called to Old Taupo Rd in Rotorua after reports of up to six men fighting.

A police spokeswoman said a member of the public had reported a breach of the peace incident opposite Bunnings, near the View Rd intersection of Old Taupo Rd.

A worker in the area said she heard "chaos outside", with glass being smashed and horns being tooted.

She said no further details were yet available.