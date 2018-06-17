Two people have been saved from a house fire near Tauranga overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home in Ōmokoroa at 2.25am today after reports of a bedroom on fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Colin Underdown said two people were removed from the Hamurana Rd house, with at least one suffering from smoke inhalation.

All occupants were accounted for, and checked at the scene by ambulance staff, Underdown said.

The fire was believed to have started in a bedroom, located in the upstairs section of the house.

The extent of the damage to the house was unclear, for now.

The fire followed less than a month after another house fire in Ōmokoroa, which claimed the life of 54-year-old Inge Provoost. Read more here.

