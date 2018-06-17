A new investigation into the Pike River Mine explosion is being opened by police, five years after their original case was closed.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers was in Greymouth last week meeting with the Pike River Recovery Agency and representatives of families of the 29 men killed during the methane blast eight years ago.

"The purpose was to discuss the police role and processes to come regarding planning for re-entry to the drift.

"Those discussions raised the option of a police member being seconded to work closely with the Pike River Recovery Agency, albeit remotely," Police said in a statement.

As well as Chambers visiting last week, Commissioner Mike Bush met with affected families in 2017 for the first time since police closed the case in 2013.

"...to express police support for the re-entry planning, as well as Police commitment to completion of investigative steps if re-entry to the drift was achieved."

Pike River Mine is 46km northeast of Greymouth.

Chambers and Read also sat down with Pike River families representatives Bernie Monk and Anna Osborne.

"Police would have a dual role should re-entry to the drift be achieved.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers was reportedly in Greymouth to discuss plans to start another investigation into the Pike River Mine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"One involves completion of the scene examination in relation to the original police investigation. The other role involves management of any processes required on behalf of the Coroner."

Osborne, a Greymouth councillor and wife of Milton Osborne, who was killed during the blast, said she sat down with police when they highlighted the impending investigation.

She said police turned up to familiarise themselves with the Pike River Recovery Agency staff.

The agency introduced the two policemen to herself and Monk, she said.

"We sat and chatted about families who thought the police hadn't handled it well in the past.

"And how things can hopefully change so we can hopefully build some truth and transparency to hopefully get a good result."

She said the families still thought of Pike River Mine as a crime scene.

"There is still evidence to be gathered as to what caused the explosion and also to get body parts and remains in the drift to return them to their loved ones."

Finding remains was important for the affect families so they could choose a proper place to bury their loved ones.

"29 men went to work that morning and never returned home to their families.

"There is more than one person responsible for this tragedy but the people that are involved and responsible have walked away scot-free and have not faced any charges."

It was not good enough for that many men to die and no one to be prosecuted, she said.

Osborne supported police pressing charges if evidence of responsibility was uncovered.

On November 19, 2010 a methane blast at the mine trapped and killed 29 workers inside, where they remain today.

Any new evidence found would be assessed to determine what, if any relevance it had on the original investigation which concluded in July 2013, Police said.