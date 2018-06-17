A woman has been rescued by a jet boat after getting into the water at Huka Falls, near Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said police received two calls about 2.35pm, the first saying a woman was in the canyon beside the river and the second saying she was in the water.

She confirmed a jet boat picked the woman up.

"We have no information on injuries but she is being checked by ambulance staff now.

Advertisement

"It is unclear where the woman got into the water and whether she went over the falls."

More to come