Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed her highlight of the working week – letters from children.

As the Prime Minister and her partner Clarke Gayford prepare for the birth of their first child, which is due today, Ardern has shared a picture on Instagram of her parliamentary weekend reading.

Two bags bulging with files waiting to be read sit on the floor, showing that the Prime Minister is not wasting any spare time she has left to herself but is keeping up with work.

The caption reads: "Even though this is the usual weekend bag of reading and papers, I never get tired of the sections dedicated the children's letters that have arrived that week. Total highlight!"

Many of the comments on her post offer her and Gayford best wishes and good luck for the birth, while others come from teachers whose delighted pupils received replies from the PM.

Ardern will take six weeks' leave after the birth of her child, with Winston Peters stepping in as Acting Prime Minister in her absence.

She held her last weekly media briefing in Wellington for a while on Monday before basing herself in Auckland to be close to home if the baby came.

And the PM also took a turn around Fieldays at Mystery Creek in her gumboots late last week in what could be her last public appearance for some time.