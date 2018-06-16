As the country waits for news of the Prime Minister's baby, the TAB says it would have been keen to take bets on the first child's name, birth date and sex.

But, by law, it's not allowed to.

Spokesman Mark Stafford says the TAB can only take bets on sporting events where the outcome is unknown.

There's also the risk of people with inside knowledge skewing the book, he says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For what it's worth, Stafford thinks the baby will be a girl, will arrive three days late - and he's picking a distinctive new-age name such as Sky, Ocean or Coral.

He says other things the TAB would like to take bets on but can't include elections, the next All Blacks coach - and TV shows like Dancing with the Stars.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

PM Jacinda Ardern's baby countdown

16 Jun, 2018 9:40am
2 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Jacinda reveals bizarre birthing techniques ahead of due date

15 Jun, 2018 6:37pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Audrey Young: PM will forgive Winston Peters for anything, even the unforgivable

16 Jun, 2018 5:00am
6 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Stop barking at the media: John Key's advice to acting PM Winston

16 Jun, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read