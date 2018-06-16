As the country waits for news of the Prime Minister's baby, the TAB says it would have been keen to take bets on the first child's name, birth date and sex.

But, by law, it's not allowed to.

Spokesman Mark Stafford says the TAB can only take bets on sporting events where the outcome is unknown.

There's also the risk of people with inside knowledge skewing the book, he says.

Advertisement

For what it's worth, Stafford thinks the baby will be a girl, will arrive three days late - and he's picking a distinctive new-age name such as Sky, Ocean or Coral.

He says other things the TAB would like to take bets on but can't include elections, the next All Blacks coach - and TV shows like Dancing with the Stars.