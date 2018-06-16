A fire has torn through a commercial building in Greymouth.

Seven fire trucks and 50 firefighters are currently battling the Tainui Street blaze.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris told Newstalk ZB the fire broke out just after 4am.

Norris said the smoke was initially seen coming from a restaurant, before it spread to an electrical wholesale business.

"Our understanding is that the fire is contained to that building and we expect to be there for most of the morning."

Part of Tainui Street is currently closed.​