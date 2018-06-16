A woman who died in "suspicous" circumstances was Jynelle Northover.

Police are investigating the death of the 28-year-old, from Hamilton, which they believe is suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a house on Aurora Terace about 2am on Saturday.

A family member confirmed Northover's name to Stuff. She had a young daughter, the media outlet reports.

Northover's former employer remembered her as "a total ray of sunshine".

"It's just tragic that she's been taken away too soon," her ex-boss told Stuff.

A friend who attended Hamilton's Fraser High School with Northover told Stuff she was a outgoing and outspoken and that her death came as a huge shock.

Northover's uncle, Paul Northover, told Stuff the family would not speak to media until after they had recieved the autopsy results.