A person is being treated by paramedics after a gas leak at a marae.

Two fire crews were called to reports of a gas explosion at a meeting house in Paki Paki, Hastings, about 8.55pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Fire and Emergency staff found a small gas leak.

The incident happened at Houngarea Marae on Miriama Rd.

Advertisement

One person is being treated by paramedics, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Priscilla Wilkins, a spokeswoman for the marae, said no one was injured.

"Everyone's fine."

She was not at the marae when the gas leak happened but said she understood there were no flames. She had no idea what caused the leak.