Two-third of Aucklanders (65 per cent) believe cycle lanes are good for the city and welcome them in their own communities, according to the results of an annual survey commissioned by Auckland Transport (AT).

Support for cycling overall is at 57 per cent, with 34 per cent saying they are "very supportive". Those not supportive of cycling are at 11 per cent, with 8 per cent "very unsupportive".

Those figures suggest cycling supporters outnumber opponents by five to one. But they also show that most people in either camp feel strongly: they're likely to be very supportive or very opposed.

The survey was conducted online among 1459 respondents during April. Responses were weighted to ensure a representative spread of age, gender and location.

AT has been conducting the survey for the past five years and several trends have become clear.

The biggest involves the general attitude towards cycling. In 2015, just 22 per cent said they felt "positive about the overall state of cycling in Auckland". Nearly half (48 per cent) had a negative view.

In just four years those figures have completely reversed. Now, 47 per cent have a positive view and 22 per cent have a negative view. The percentages of those who are "neutral" or "don't know" have remained at 16-18 per cent and 10-12 per cent respectively.