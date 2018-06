A man has died in a two-car crash on State Highway 1, near Loop Rd just south of Whangārei.

Police confirmed they were called just after midday.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

There are no diversions in place but one lane is closed to traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement

St John confirmed they attended the scene and transported one person with minor injuries to Whangārei Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Northland Police on 09 430 4500.