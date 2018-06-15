Just one day out from Jacinda Ardern's due date, the Prime Minister says she has an emergency bag packed ready for her dash to Auckland Hospital.

Arden told Newshub this morning she's packed "just the usual things" as she prepares for a quick get-away to give birth.

"Nutritious snacks, toothpaste, toothbrush, just the usual things, I guess," she said.

Asked about the toughest part of being pregnant while PM, she said it was still the morning sickness.

That had been worst during coalition negotiations late last year.

As anticipation builds - her baby is due tomorrow - Arden says she is ready for a drawn-out labour.

"Things tend to happen slowly, I think I'll be one of those."

Yesterday, Ardern graciously chatted with Stace and Flynny from The Hits about tricks and old wives tales to get the birthing ball rolling.

"I heard that curries, walking on curbs, eating pineapple [help induce labour]," Jacinda explained, "I thought I'd do them all at once."

"So if you see me walking through Sandringham with a pineapple under my arm and a take-out curry … that's exactly what's going on."

In lieu of Fieldays tomorrow I'd like to register my first ever 'In my day', because in 'IN MY DAY' we couldn't afford fancy redbands, and always had warehouse knock offs. Yet jnr-to-be has already been given 3 pairs. (ok one pair is handknitted and bloody cute, but still) pic.twitter.com/KK3ZuRWJhy — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) June 13, 2018

Ardern has remained in Auckland most of this week so she can be within vehicle access of Auckland Hospital, where she plans to deliver her baby.

She is the first Kiwi PM to give birth while in power and just the second world leader.