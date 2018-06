A Dunedin fire crew responded to a smoke alarm sounding at their own fire station on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said a Lookout Point crew was called to Lookout Point station just before 9.30am but stood down ''very quickly'' after they discovered the alarm was due to smoke coming from an oven.

''Something overcooked maybe.''

Crews were on scene within moments, she said.

''Our response time was exceptional''.