One person is dead after a logging truck collided with a car north of Gisborne this morning.

Emergency services were called at 7.50am when the serious crash occurred on the corner of State Highway 35 and Sirrah St.

The driver of the car died at the scene while their front seat passenger was taken to Gisborne Hospital by St John ambulance as a precaution after suffering moderate injuries, police said.

No information was immediately available on the victims' ages or genders.

Police, fire service and ambulance are at the scene.

SH35 OKITU - ROAD CLOSED - 8:45AM



Due to a #crash, this road is CLOSED near the intersection with Sirrah Street. Please follow the directions of emergency services on site, and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/4hYM8PDrfp — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 15, 2018

The road is closed and police have asked motorists to avoid the area as lengthy delays are

expected.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating.