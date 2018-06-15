Restrictions that saw 37 flights affected by heavy fog in Auckland this morning have now been lifted.

Auckland Airport said nine domestic flights were cancelled and a further 28 domestic regional flights were delayed.

Many of the affected flights were with Air New Zealand but other airlines also faced disruptions.

"Main trunk domestic flights: 8 flight to Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch have been delayed due to the fog," the airport said earlier in a statement.

"International flights have not been affected by the fog.

"Media and passengers should check Auckland Airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

