More than two dozen flights have been affected by heavy fog in Auckland this morning.

Auckland Airport says seven regional flights have been cancelled and a further 19 domestic regional flights have been delayed.

Many of the affected flights are with Air New Zealand but other airlines are also facing disruptions.

"Main trunk domestic flights: 8 flight to Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch have been delayed due to the fog," the airport said in a statement.

"International flights have not been affected by the fog.

"Media and passengers should check Auckland Airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

