A taxi driver was stabbed in Otara last night.

Police were called to Preston Rd at around 11.19pm after the driver escaped on foot from after being stabbed with a screwdriver.

The driver was taken to Middlemore Hospital via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The driver was dropping two people at a property on Preston Road when the incident occurred.

Initial indications are that one of the people went inside, and the other told the driver to get out of the car and stabbed him with what was believed to be a screwdriver.

The taxi driver escaped on foot and called Police.

An investigation is underway.

A Middlemore Hospital spokeswoman said today the taxi driver had now been discharged.