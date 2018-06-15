A person is fighting for their life after a car crash in Hamilton.

The person, along with two others, was injured when two cars collided on Greenwood St in Frankton.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9pm.

Three people were taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance. One person was in a critical condition, another had moderate injuries and a third had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a person has been flown to Whangarei Hospital in a serious condition after another crash near the Northland settlement of Kaiwaka.

One car was involved in that incident, which happened on Gibbons Rd.

A first response unit, helicopter and ambulance were there, along with police cars and fire engines.